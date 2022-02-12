Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €325.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) received a €325.00 ($373.56) target price from The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays set a €299.00 ($343.68) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 20th. HSBC set a €315.00 ($362.07) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 17th. Credit Suisse Group set a €253.00 ($290.80) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Monday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €300.00 ($344.83) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €275.00 ($316.09) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Thursday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Munchener Ruckvers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €295.77 ($339.96).

Munchener Ruckvers has a fifty-two week low of €164.50 ($189.08) and a fifty-two week high of €200.00 ($229.89).

