Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,046 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,786 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $6,379,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NDAQ. BOKF NA purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the 3rd quarter valued at $5,309,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 457,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,379,000 after buying an additional 16,871 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 56.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 18,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,165,000 after buying an additional 6,507 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,184,152 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,579,706,000 after buying an additional 78,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nasdaq by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,554,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,295,000 after buying an additional 9,958 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Nasdaq news, EVP Jeremy Skule sold 865 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.18, for a total transaction of $178,345.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 2,595 shares of company stock worth $526,465 in the last 90 days. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NDAQ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Nasdaq from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $237.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $252.00 to $238.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $200.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Nasdaq from $230.00 to $217.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.50.

Shares of NASDAQ NDAQ opened at $172.37 on Friday. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1-year low of $135.57 and a 1-year high of $214.96. The business has a 50-day moving average of $191.76 and a 200-day moving average of $195.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $28.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.83.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.15. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 19.78% and a net margin of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $885.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $866.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 30.64%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc is a holding company, which engages in trading, clearing, exchange technology, regulatory, securities listing, information and public & private company services. It operates through the following segments: Market Services, Corporate Services, Information Services and Market Technology. The Market Services segment includes its equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, FICC and trade management services businesses.

