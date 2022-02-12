National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) Upgraded to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of National Australia Bank (OTCMKTS:NABZY) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $12.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “National Australia Bank is an international financial services group providing a comprehensive and integrated range of financial services. “

Shares of OTCMKTS:NABZY opened at $10.52 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $10.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.29. National Australia Bank has a 12-month low of $9.13 and a 12-month high of $11.53.

National Australia Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services. Its services include banking, credit and access card facilities, leasing, housing and general finance, international banking, investment banking, wealth management, funds management and custodian, trustee and nominee services.

