National Bankshares Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.

ECN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.

Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.17 by C($0.08). The firm had revenue of C$69.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$123.48 million. Equities research analysts forecast that ECN Capital will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.

ECN Capital Company Profile

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.

