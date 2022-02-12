National Bankshares Boosts ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) Price Target to C$8.00

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) had its price objective hoisted by National Bankshares from C$6.50 to C$8.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 35.36% from the stock’s current price.
ECN has been the topic of several other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on ECN Capital to C$8.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. CSFB raised their price target on ECN Capital from C$12.50 to C$13.00 in a research note on Friday, November 12th. TD Securities set a C$6.00 price target on ECN Capital and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on shares of ECN Capital from C$6.75 to C$7.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$8.40.
Shares of ECN Capital stock opened at C$5.91 on Thursday. ECN Capital has a 52-week low of C$4.60 and a 52-week high of C$12.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.76, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 5.02. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.44 billion and a P/E ratio of 92.34. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$7.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$9.39.
In other ECN Capital news, Director Steven Kenneth Hudson purchased 63,200 shares of ECN Capital stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$5.77 per share, with a total value of C$364,853.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,433,400 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$8,275,018.20.
ECN Capital Company Profile
ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance-Home Improvement Loans; KG Â- Co-Branded Credit Cards and Related Financial Products; and Triad Financial Services – Manufactured Home Loans segments.
