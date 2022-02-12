National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.

Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. AMG National Trust Bank raised its position in shares of National Energy Services Reunited by 1.0% in the third quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 94,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,185,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 12.7% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 12,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 41,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after purchasing an additional 2,186 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 0.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 341,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,869,000 after purchasing an additional 2,928 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 16.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,000 after purchasing an additional 2,991 shares during the period. 41.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NESR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95.

About National Energy Services Reunited

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

