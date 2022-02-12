National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.10 Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) will post earnings per share of $0.10 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for National Energy Services Reunited’s earnings. National Energy Services Reunited reported earnings of $0.20 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 50%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, February 9th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that National Energy Services Reunited will report full-year earnings of $0.47 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.43 to $0.51. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.67 to $0.83. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for National Energy Services Reunited.
Separately, TheStreet cut shares of National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th.
Shares of NESR opened at $10.18 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.07. National Energy Services Reunited has a 12-month low of $8.56 and a 12-month high of $15.95.
About National Energy Services Reunited
National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.
