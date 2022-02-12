Natixis Buys New Holdings in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Natixis bought a new stake in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 135,900 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,600,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $120,000. Trek Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $125,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth about $129,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 91.7% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 11,291 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners during the second quarter worth about $170,000. Institutional investors own 18.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

SHLX stock opened at $13.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 5.51 and a current ratio of 5.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44 and a beta of 1.71. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $16.50. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $12.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 91.60%.

SHLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Shell Midstream Partners from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Bank of America lifted their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $12.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group raised Shell Midstream Partners from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Barclays lowered Shell Midstream Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Citigroup lowered Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shell Midstream Partners has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.