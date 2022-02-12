Natixis Invests $1.74 Million in Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Carlisle Companies Incorporated (NYSE:CSL) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 8,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock, valued at approximately $1,736,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CSL. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 15,000.0% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 151 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 115.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators now owns 235 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 650.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 931 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 807 shares during the period. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 500 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Carlisle Companies by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Carlisle Companies alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on CSL shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Carlisle Companies from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Zelman & Associates began coverage on Carlisle Companies in a report on Monday, November 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Carlisle Companies from $270.00 to $285.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Carlisle Companies from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $243.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $263.83.

NYSE CSL opened at $229.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.73, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.11. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $234.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $221.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.45. Carlisle Companies Incorporated has a 52 week low of $143.88 and a 52 week high of $250.23.

Carlisle Companies (NYSE:CSL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The conglomerate reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Carlisle Companies had a return on equity of 17.46% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Carlisle Companies Incorporated will post 9.2 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Carlisle Companies’s payout ratio is 30.86%.

Carlisle Companies Company Profile

Carlisle Cos., Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of engineered products for both original equipment and aftermarket channels. It operates through the following segments: Carlisle Construction Materials, Carlisle Interconnect Technologies, Carlisle Fluid Technologies, and Carlisle Brake & Friction.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Carlisle Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Carlisle Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.