Natixis Invests $1.95 Million in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Natixis acquired a new position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,838 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $2,721,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the third quarter worth $202,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter worth $175,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Synaptics by 6.2% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,816 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Synaptics during the second quarter valued at $726,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Synaptics news, insider Dean Warren Butler sold 1,448 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.69, for a total transaction of $303,631.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,000 shares of Synaptics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.00, for a total transaction of $276,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 21,396 shares of company stock worth $5,932,870. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Summit Insights upgraded shares of Synaptics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $165.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Synaptics from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Synaptics from $275.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Synaptics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $278.85.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $212.11 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $247.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $215.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a market cap of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 66.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.15. Synaptics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $114.05 and a twelve month high of $299.39.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.59. Synaptics had a net margin of 8.86% and a return on equity of 27.84%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.79 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Synaptics, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and sale of human interface semiconductor solutions for electronic devices and products. It specializes in custom-designed human interface that enable people to interact with mobile computing, communications, entertainment, and other electronic devices.

