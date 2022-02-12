Natixis Purchases 37,051 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

Natixis boosted its position in Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO) by 272.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,636 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,051 shares during the quarter. Natixis’ holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $2,060,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $8,941,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 4.7% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 134,401 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,466,000 after buying an additional 6,063 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 19.9% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 61,400 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,495,000 after buying an additional 10,181 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 5.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 298,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $12,159,000 after buying an additional 15,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at about $335,000. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HALO opened at $34.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 8.99 and a quick ratio of 8.50. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $31.36 and a one year high of $56.40. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 1.34.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on HALO. Zacks Investment Research cut Halozyme Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. increased their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $27.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Friday, December 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

