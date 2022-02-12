Natixis Sells 128,293 Shares of Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Natixis lowered its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 80.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 31,989 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 128,293 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Aflac were worth $1,668,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in shares of Aflac by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 121,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,497,000 after acquiring an additional 11,318 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,501 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 5,314.5% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 4,411 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 404,063 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $21,682,000 after acquiring an additional 3,839 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of Aflac by 103.9% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 111,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,780,000 after acquiring an additional 56,749 shares during the period. 66.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Aflac alerts:

AFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Friday, January 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “sell” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Aflac in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Shares of AFL stock opened at $65.31 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $60.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.20. The company has a market cap of $43.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.94. Aflac Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $46.13 and a fifty-two week high of $66.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a current ratio of 0.07.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.24 billion. Aflac had a return on equity of 12.12% and a net margin of 19.57%. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Aflac’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 15th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.69%.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Kenny sold 23,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.15, for a total transaction of $1,354,512.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP June P. Howard sold 6,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.64, for a total value of $387,417.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 59,720 shares of company stock worth $3,426,009. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Aflac Profile

Aflac, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision financial protection services. It operates through the Aflac Japan and Aflac United States (U.S.) segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers life insurance, death benefits, and cash surrender values. The Aflac U.S. segment sells voluntary supplemental insurance products for people who already have major medical or primary insurance coverage.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Aflac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aflac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.