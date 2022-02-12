Natixis Sells 2,265 Shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI)

Natixis lessened its holdings in shares of Black Knight, Inc. (NYSE:BKI) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Natixis’ holdings in Black Knight were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Black Knight during the 3rd quarter valued at about $667,000. Fiduciary Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Black Knight in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Black Knight by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 31,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,297,000 after buying an additional 3,820 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Black Knight by 276.0% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its position in Black Knight by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 129,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,348,000 after buying an additional 6,074 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.18% of the company’s stock.

BKI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Black Knight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Black Knight from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $100.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Black Knight from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

NYSE:BKI opened at $66.60 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 53.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.76. Black Knight, Inc. has a twelve month low of $66.36 and a twelve month high of $87.78. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $76.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

About Black Knight

Black Knight, Inc engages in the provision of integrated software, data and analytics solutions. It operates through the Software Solutions, and Data and Analytics segments. The Software Solutions segment offers software and hosting solutions that support loan servicing, loan origination, and settlement services.

