NCR (NYSE:NCR) Raised to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NCR (NYSE:NCR) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

NCR has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson restated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They set an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NCR has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Get NCR alerts:

NCR stock opened at $42.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of -28.57 and a beta of 1.72. NCR has a 52-week low of $33.12 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. The company’s 50 day moving average is $40.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.14.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oribel Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,341,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,702,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $68,432,000 after buying an additional 45,744 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of NCR by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 817,192 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,851,000 after buying an additional 19,252 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council raised its position in shares of NCR by 72.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Resource Council now owns 38,746 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,558,000 after buying an additional 16,237 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in NCR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,255,000. 91.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NCR

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for NCR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NCR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.