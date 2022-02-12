Needham & Company LLC Lowers Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) Price Target to $620.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $660.00 to $620.00 in a report published on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ZBRA has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $614.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 8th. They issued an outperform rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $582.71.

Shares of ZBRA stock opened at $441.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Zebra Technologies has a 1 year low of $436.24 and a 1 year high of $615.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $545.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $556.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17 and a beta of 1.54.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.40 by $0.14. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 15.45% and a return on equity of 36.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $4.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Zebra Technologies will post 16.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zebra Technologies news, Director Michael A. Smith sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.00, for a total value of $910,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.87, for a total transaction of $6,038,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,212 shares of company stock valued at $9,182,287 in the last ninety days. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 111.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,123,278 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $592,552,000 after buying an additional 591,608 shares in the last quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 1,656,679 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $739,687,000 after buying an additional 233,100 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $95,325,000. Ardevora Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,271,000. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $66,254,000. Institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

Zebra Technologies Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and selling of automatic identification and data capture products. Its products include mobile computers, barcode scanners, radio frequency identification devices (RFID) readers, specialty printers for barcode labeling and personal identification, real-time location systems, accessories and supplies, such as self-adhesive labels and other consumables, and software utilities and applications.

