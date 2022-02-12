Needham & Company LLC Raises onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) Price Target to $80.00

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) had its price target lifted by Needham & Company LLC from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a strong-buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Craig Hallum increased their price target on onsemi from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp increased their price target on onsemi from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. UBS Group began coverage on onsemi in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a neutral rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on onsemi from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on onsemi from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, onsemi presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.25.

Get onsemi alerts:

Shares of ON stock opened at $58.97 on Tuesday. onsemi has a 1-year low of $34.01 and a 1-year high of $71.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.03 and its 200 day moving average is $53.88. The company has a market cap of $25.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.54 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.60.

onsemi (NASDAQ:ON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.15. onsemi had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 10.61%. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that onsemi will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 5,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.56, for a total value of $327,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of onsemi stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.88, for a total value of $263,520.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 17,055 shares of company stock worth $1,057,029. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of onsemi by 2.8% in the third quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,073 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $278,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,775 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in onsemi by 5.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,495 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 7,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. boosted its stake in onsemi by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 4,866 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About onsemi

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for onsemi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for onsemi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.