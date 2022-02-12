Needham & Company LLC Trims JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) Target Price to $32.00

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) had its price target cut by Needham & Company LLC from $71.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

FROG has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of JFrog from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of JFrog from $44.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of JFrog in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. They issued a sector weight rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $50.13.

FROG opened at $24.95 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $27.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.32. JFrog has a 1-year low of $22.80 and a 1-year high of $70.82. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -51.98 and a beta of 0.58.

JFrog (NASDAQ:FROG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.07. JFrog had a negative net margin of 23.78% and a negative return on equity of 6.58%. The firm had revenue of $59.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 38.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JFrog will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Ben Haim Shlomi sold 110,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.70, for a total transaction of $3,267,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 38.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FROG. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in JFrog by 655.9% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,455,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,783,000 after buying an additional 2,130,832 shares during the period. Spark Growth Management Partners II LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the fourth quarter worth about $62,826,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in JFrog by 87.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,720,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,356,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737,702 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in JFrog during the third quarter worth about $25,199,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in JFrog by 377.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 778,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,442,000 after purchasing an additional 615,431 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

JFrog Ltd. provides DevOps platform to achieve continuous software release management platform enabling organizations to deliver software updates across any system in the United States. Its platform acts as a bridge between software development and deployment, which enables organizations to build and release software faster and securely.

