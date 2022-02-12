Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) Stock Rating Lowered by HSBC

HSBC cut shares of Nel ASA (OTCMKTS:NLLSF) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. HSBC currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on NLLSF. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Nel ASA from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a buy rating on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a neutral rating for the company. Bryan, Garnier & Co cut shares of Nel ASA from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Nel ASA in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nel ASA has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $11.50.

Get Nel ASA alerts:

Shares of NLLSF stock opened at $1.45 on Tuesday. Nel ASA has a 12-month low of $1.22 and a 12-month high of $3.80. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.73.

Nel ASA, a hydrogen company, delivers various solutions to produce, store, and distribute hydrogen from renewable energy in Norway, the United States, Denmark, and South Korea. It operates in two segments, Nel Hydrogen Fueling and Nel Hydrogen Electrolyser. The company produces H2Station hydrogen fueling stations that provide fuel cell electric vehicles with the fast fueling and long range as conventional vehicles, including cars, buses, trucks, forklifts, and other applications.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Nel ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nel ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.