Neuberger Berman Group LLC Has $25.43 Million Stake in Kellogg (NYSE:K)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Kellogg (NYSE:K) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 399,003 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,448 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.12% of Kellogg worth $25,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 13.4% during the third quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 38,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,429,000 after buying an additional 4,477 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Kellogg by 172.6% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 126,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,065,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its holdings in Kellogg by 64.0% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 39,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,541,000 after buying an additional 15,410 shares in the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 337.9% during the third quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 34,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,221,000 after buying an additional 26,809 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC grew its holdings in Kellogg by 10.6% during the third quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 66,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after buying an additional 6,347 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Kellogg news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.70, for a total transaction of $5,225,041.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

K opened at $63.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.40 and a 200-day moving average of $63.64. Kellogg has a 52 week low of $56.70 and a 52 week high of $68.60.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 37.88% and a net margin of 8.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on K shares. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Kellogg from $67.00 to $66.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Bank of America downgraded Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $76.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Kellogg from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Kellogg from $74.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.22.

Kellogg Company Profile

Kellogg Co engages in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The firm markets cookies, crackers, crisps, and other convenience foods, under brands such as Kellogg’s, Cheez-It, Pringles, and Austin to supermarkets in the U.S. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and AMEA(Asia Middle East Africa).

