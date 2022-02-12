Neuberger Berman Group LLC Raises Stock Position in Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (NYSE:REXR) by 9.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 519,113 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 42,705 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Rexford Industrial Realty worth $29,458,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,241,066 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,035,181,000 after buying an additional 92,615 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 4.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,381,356 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $532,393,000 after buying an additional 410,943 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 7.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,022,863 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $344,439,000 after buying an additional 410,140 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Rexford Industrial Realty by 0.6% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,103,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $233,696,000 after buying an additional 23,851 shares during the period. Finally, Resolution Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Rexford Industrial Realty during the second quarter valued at approximately $127,596,000. 99.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on REXR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $78.00 to $84.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rexford Industrial Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $82.00 target price (up from $74.00) on shares of Rexford Industrial Realty in a research note on Monday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rexford Industrial Realty has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $75.80.

NYSE:REXR opened at $69.85 on Friday. Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.90 and a 12 month high of $81.68. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 104.25, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Rexford Industrial Realty (NYSE:REXR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.08. Rexford Industrial Realty had a net margin of 26.46% and a return on equity of 2.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.315 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Rexford Industrial Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.80%. Rexford Industrial Realty’s payout ratio is currently 143.28%.

About Rexford Industrial Realty

Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, operating, and acquiring industrial properties. The company was founded on January 18, 2013 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

