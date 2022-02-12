Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 474,482 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,169 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned approximately 0.19% of Alliant Energy worth $26,507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,045,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,442,000 after buying an additional 90,650 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,576,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $6,895,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 372,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,875,000 after acquiring an additional 254,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Alliant Energy by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 17,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 75.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LNT opened at $57.45 on Friday. Alliant Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $45.99 and a 1-year high of $62.35. The company has a 50-day moving average of $59.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.71, a PEG ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.51.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.4275 per share. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.98%. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 67.59%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Bank of America lowered shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.50.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corp. is a regulated investor-owned public utility holding company that engages in the provision of regulated electricity and natural gas service to natural gas customers in the Midwest through its two public utility subsidiaries. It operates its business through following segments: utility electric operations, utility gas operations; and utility other.

