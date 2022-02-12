Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 3,683 Shares of Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC reduced its stake in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 249,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,683 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned 0.13% of Franco-Nevada worth $32,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 1.2% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,929,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $860,166,000 after purchasing an additional 72,952 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 3.4% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,518,490 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $587,011,000 after purchasing an additional 148,700 shares in the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.6% during the third quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,030,427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $263,773,000 after purchasing an additional 12,151 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 0.5% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,610,068 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,137,000 after purchasing an additional 7,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Franco-Nevada by 29.3% during the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,400,725 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $181,756,000 after purchasing an additional 317,700 shares in the last quarter. 67.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FNV. Barclays raised shares of Franco-Nevada from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $107.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright started coverage on shares of Franco-Nevada in a report on Monday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $167.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.54.

Shares of Franco-Nevada stock opened at $142.03 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.18 billion, a PE ratio of 39.34, a P/E/G ratio of 9.66 and a beta of 0.67. Franco-Nevada Co. has a 1-year low of $105.62 and a 1-year high of $163.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $139.59.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 17th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. This is an increase from Franco-Nevada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 16th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.24%.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

