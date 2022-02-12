Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 39,740 Shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC cut its position in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 388,278 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 39,740 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $24,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 0.6% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 26,052 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 1.6% during the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 10,633 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 3.9% during the third quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 5,604 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $345,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 2.6% during the third quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $566,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Bank of Nova Scotia by 7.9% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,502 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Veritas Investment Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from $84.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Bank of Nova Scotia from C$90.00 to C$95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Fundamental Research boosted their price target on Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.72.

Shares of BNS opened at $73.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a one year low of $55.35 and a one year high of $74.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.96, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.00 and a 200 day moving average of $66.24.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. Bank of Nova Scotia had a return on equity of 14.86% and a net margin of 24.64%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. Bank of Nova Scotia’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were issued a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This is a positive change from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

