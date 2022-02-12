Neuberger Berman Group LLC Sells 60,606 Shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 926,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 60,606 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC owned about 0.42% of Healthcare Trust of America worth $27,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,306,824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,892,000 after acquiring an additional 176,199 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 6.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,616,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,765,000 after acquiring an additional 492,258 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 14.2% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,083,624 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,441,000 after acquiring an additional 756,344 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 24.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,451,858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $161,702,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 0.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,257,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,602,000 after acquiring an additional 20,441 shares in the last quarter. 99.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on HTA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Citigroup lowered shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.86.

Shares of HTA opened at $30.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a PE ratio of 61.52 and a beta of 0.63. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $32.81 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.76.

About Healthcare Trust of America

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

