Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.10

Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund Inc (NYSE:NBXG) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Shares of NBXG stock opened at 14.82 on Friday. Neuberger Berman Next Generation Connectivity Fund has a 1-year low of 13.60 and a 1-year high of 20.76.

