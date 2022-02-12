Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.57 EPS

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.57), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $312.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.72 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 35.89% and a net margin of 41.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.58 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $85.53 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.45 and a quick ratio of 4.34. Neurocrine Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $71.88 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $117.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Neurocrine Biosciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.88.

In related news, insider Kyle Gano sold 28,266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.50, for a total transaction of $2,416,743.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Eiry Roberts sold 2,632 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.50, for a total value of $196,084.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 59,803 shares of company stock worth $4,855,951 over the last quarter. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Neurocrine Biosciences Company Profile

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The firm’s product includes INGREZZA. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W.

