Neutrino USD (USDN) Price Tops $0.99 on Top Exchanges

Neutrino USD (CURRENCY:USDN) traded up 0.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 12th. During the last week, Neutrino USD has traded up 1.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Neutrino USD coin can now be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00002326 BTC on major exchanges. Neutrino USD has a total market cap of $444.10 million and $5.17 million worth of Neutrino USD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002347 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.03 or 0.00044626 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,942.28 or 0.06901129 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42,662.70 or 1.00065667 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.20 or 0.00047371 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00049415 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006470 BTC.

Neutrino USD Coin Profile

Neutrino USD launched on November 22nd, 2019. Neutrino USD’s total supply is 447,885,208 coins and its circulating supply is 447,884,614 coins. Neutrino USD’s official website is beta.neutrino.at . Neutrino USD’s official Twitter account is @neutrino_proto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Neutrino USD’s official message board is medium.com/@neutrinoteam

According to CryptoCompare, “Neutrino USD (USDN) is an algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin pegged to the US dollar. All operations involving USDN, such as issuance, collateralization, staking and reward payouts, are fully transparent and governed by a smart contract. “

Neutrino USD Coin Trading

