New BitShares 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $1.76 Million (NBS)

New BitShares (CURRENCY:NBS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 12th. Over the last week, New BitShares has traded 6.7% lower against the dollar. New BitShares has a market capitalization of $31.10 million and $1.76 million worth of New BitShares was traded on exchanges in the last day. One New BitShares coin can currently be bought for $0.0119 or 0.00000028 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get New BitShares alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002371 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001952 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.95 or 0.00044884 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,911.41 or 0.06897241 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $42,128.24 or 0.99803472 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00047608 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00006541 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00049624 BTC.

New BitShares Coin Profile

New BitShares was first traded on September 8th, 2020. New BitShares’ total supply is 3,600,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,607,670,560 coins. The official website for New BitShares is nbs.plus

According to CryptoCompare, “NBS new bitshares (new bitshares) is a blockchain-based on the infrastructure of BTS bitshares. As the long-term governance ailments of the BTS community have seriously hindered the development of the platform, the China BitShares Association conducted a fork in the review of the situation and hoped that through the new development plan of the new chain and the new team, the new bitshares can realize the mission of bitshares. “

New BitShares Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as New BitShares directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire New BitShares should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy New BitShares using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for New BitShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for New BitShares and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.