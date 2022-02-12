New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

New Jersey Mining (OTCMKTS:NJMC) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 90.9% from the January 15th total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NJMC traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $8.55. 3,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,256. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.74 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.86. New Jersey Mining has a twelve month low of $3.50 and a twelve month high of $9.30.

About New Jersey Mining

About New Jersey Mining

