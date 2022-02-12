New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its position in New Relic, Inc. (NYSE:NEWR) by 99.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,582,909 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.10% of New Relic worth $4,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Relic during the 3rd quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in shares of New Relic by 94,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 3,788 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 3,784 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NEWR. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $150.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of New Relic from $131.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of New Relic from $80.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of New Relic from $74.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $112.78.

In related news, Chairman Lewis Cirne sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.79, for a total transaction of $120,186.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO William Staples sold 3,729 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.91, for a total transaction of $450,873.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,458 shares of company stock worth $7,871,212. Insiders own 22.00% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:NEWR opened at $72.45 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. The company’s 50-day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $90.95. New Relic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.52 and a 12-month high of $129.70.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The software maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $203.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $200.44 million. New Relic had a negative net margin of 34.60% and a negative return on equity of 59.45%. New Relic’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.75) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New Relic, Inc, engages in the provision software solutions. It delivers an open and extensible cloud-based platform that enables organizations to collect, store and analyze massive amounts of data in real time to better operate applications and infrastructure. It offers solutions to e-commerce and retail, media, and public sector industries.

