New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) Rating Increased to Buy at The Goldman Sachs Group

New World Development (OTCMKTS:NDVLY) was upgraded by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of New World Development from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th.

Get New World Development alerts:

OTCMKTS NDVLY opened at $2.15 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.13. New World Development has a 1 year low of $1.85 and a 1 year high of $2.78.

New World Development Company Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development and investment business in Hong Kong and internationally. Its property portfolio comprises residential, retail, office, and industrial properties. The company also provides commercial aircraft leasing services; operates expressways; and constructs residential and commercial projects, as well as provides protection and savings-related life and medical insurance products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for New World Development Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New World Development and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.