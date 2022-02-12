Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a decline of 84.3% from the January 15th total of 40,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 49,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition stock. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Newcourt Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:NCAC) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 297,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,947,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC owned about 0.91% of Newcourt Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors own 22.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NCAC remained flat at $$9.93 during midday trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 1,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 82,874. Newcourt Acquisition has a 12 month low of $9.87 and a 12 month high of $10.00.

Newcourt Acquisition Corp is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Newcourt Acquisition Corp is based in Oakland, California.

