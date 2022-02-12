NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) Receives $15.40 Average Target Price from Brokerages

NextCure, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXTC) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.40.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on NextCure from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NextCure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of NextCure in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of NextCure by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,449 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of NextCure in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 257.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 211.8% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 319,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after acquiring an additional 216,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NextCure by 238.4% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 35,174 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXTC stock opened at $5.13 on Wednesday. NextCure has a 12-month low of $4.93 and a 12-month high of $14.08. The firm has a market cap of $141.72 million, a P/E ratio of -2.09 and a beta of -0.12. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $5.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.68.

NextCure, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering and developing immunomedicines to treat cancer and other immune-related diseases. Its novel FIND-IO discovery technology identifies targets based on immunomodulatory function and on which the company is building a proprietary pipeline of immunomedicines.

