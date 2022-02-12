Nicholas John Swenson Buys 875 Shares of Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) Stock

Air T, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIRT) CEO Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.52 per share, with a total value of $22,330.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Nicholas John Swenson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, February 9th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $25,217.50.

On Monday, February 7th, Nicholas John Swenson bought 875 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $24.46 per share, with a total value of $21,402.50.

On Thursday, February 3rd, Nicholas John Swenson bought 720 shares of Air T stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $22.74 per share, with a total value of $16,372.80.

On Tuesday, February 1st, Nicholas John Swenson acquired 720 shares of Air T stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.70 per share, with a total value of $17,784.00.

NASDAQ:AIRT opened at $24.76 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $71.36 million, a PE ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.43. Air T, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.00 and a fifty-two week high of $43.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 5.36. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $29.13.

Air T (NASDAQ:AIRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The transportation company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $43.24 million during the quarter. Air T had a return on equity of 23.24% and a net margin of 2.37%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Air T by 1,771.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Air T in the third quarter worth $208,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Air T by 27.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,835 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 2,729 shares during the period. 11.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet raised Air T from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th.

Air T Company Profile

Air T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of overnight air freight service to the express delivery industry, manufactures and sells aircraft deicers and other industrial equipment, and provides ground support equipment and facilities maintenance to airlines. It operates through the following segments: Overnight Air Cargo, Ground Equipment Sales, Ground Support Services, Printing Equipment & Maintenance, Commercial Aircrafts Engines & Parts, Printing Equipment & Maintenance and Corporate & Other.

