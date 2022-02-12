NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Bought by Ancora Advisors LLC

Ancora Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 170,429 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $24,751,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Guidance Point Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE during the third quarter worth $28,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Fortis Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Activest Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NKE shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $166.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $176.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 target price on shares of NIKE and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of NIKE from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.32.

NKE stock opened at $140.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $125.44 and a one year high of $179.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $221.67 billion, a PE ratio of 36.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $155.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $161.26.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.25 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 4th. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

In related news, Director Peter B. Henry sold 1,787 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.97, for a total transaction of $300,162.39. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.39, for a total transaction of $14,639,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,287 shares of company stock valued at $18,537,187 over the last three months. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

