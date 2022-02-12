Nimiq Price Tops $0.0031 on Top Exchanges (NIM)

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 12th. One Nimiq coin can currently be bought for $0.0031 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Nimiq has traded down 4.5% against the U.S. dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $27.58 million and $1.17 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,968.59 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2,877.76 or 0.06856942 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.00 or 0.00293070 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $315.35 or 0.00751404 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.75 or 0.00013692 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.13 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00074776 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $166.89 or 0.00397646 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.42 or 0.00222600 BTC.

Nimiq Profile

Nimiq is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 9,543,813,996 coins and its circulating supply is 8,929,563,996 coins. Nimiq’s official website is nimiq.com. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Buying and Selling Nimiq

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nimiq should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nimiq using one of the exchanges listed above.

