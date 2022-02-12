Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) Short Interest Up 200.0% in January

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV (NYSE:NSTD) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a growth of 200.0% from the January 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 107,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the third quarter valued at $101,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV by 244.2% during the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 10,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 7,342 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $162,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $300,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Northern Star Investment Corp. IV during the fourth quarter valued at $731,000. 46.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSTD remained flat at $$9.70 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 5,503 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,439. Northern Star Investment Corp. IV has a 52 week low of $9.64 and a 52 week high of $10.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.74.

Northern Star Investment Corp. IV focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

