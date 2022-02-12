Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Shares Bought by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 523,077 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.19% of Northern Trust worth $265,659,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NTRS. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 36,549 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,226,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $616,000 after purchasing an additional 1,935 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 10,444.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,007 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 3,969 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 94.4% in the 2nd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 16,254 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,879,000 after purchasing an additional 7,891 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 3,314 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

NTRS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $117.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.15.

In related news, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total value of $223,801.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock valued at $6,186,775. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

NTRS opened at $123.11 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $121.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $25.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust Co. has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.27%.

Northern Trust Profile

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.