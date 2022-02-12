NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Raises Dividend to $0.63 Per Share

NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 10th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.63 per share on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from NorthWestern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Shares of NASDAQ NWE traded up $1.12 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. 332,933 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,970. NorthWestern has a 52 week low of $53.66 and a 52 week high of $70.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.58, a PEG ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $57.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.84.

In other NorthWestern news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $165,690.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in NorthWestern stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 215,411 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,708 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned 0.42% of NorthWestern worth $12,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Monday, December 13th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of NorthWestern from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NorthWestern from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Barclays downgraded shares of NorthWestern from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $65.33.

About NorthWestern

NorthWestern Corp. engages in generating and distributing electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utility Operations, Natural Gas Operations, and All Other. The Electric Utility Operations segment includes generation, transmission, and distribution of electric utility business as a vertically integrated generation transmission and distribution utility.

