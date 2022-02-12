NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) Stake Raised by Natixis

Natixis increased its holdings in NovaGold Resources Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) by 89.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 317,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after acquiring an additional 149,600 shares during the period. Natixis owned about 0.10% of NovaGold Resources worth $2,181,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NG. Boothbay Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $82,000. Alpine Global Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $93,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $100,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $103,000. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NovaGold Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $116,000. 50.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:NG opened at $6.70 on Friday. NovaGold Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.97 and a 1-year high of $10.45. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a PE ratio of -55.83 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 38.66, a quick ratio of 38.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

NovaGold Resources (NYSEAMERICAN:NG) (TSE:NG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The mining company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Research analysts expect that NovaGold Resources Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Gregory A. Lang sold 88,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.89, for a total value of $612,934.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clynton R. Nauman sold 30,561 shares of NovaGold Resources stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.04, for a total value of $215,149.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 284,328 shares of company stock worth $2,062,717. 29.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised NovaGold Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $8.00 price objective on NovaGold Resources and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 7th.

NovaGold Resources Company Profile

NovaGold Resources, Inc is a mineral exploration company, which engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of metal properties primarily located in Alaska and British Columbia. Its developments include Donlin Gold and Galore Creek projects. The company was founded by Gregory Shawn Johnson, John W.

