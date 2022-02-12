Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $700,000.00

Equities research analysts predict that Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) will report sales of $700,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Novan’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $630,000.00 and the highest estimate coming in at $840,000.00. Novan posted sales of $1.07 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 34.6%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Novan will report full year sales of $2.99 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.92 million to $3.14 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.84 million, with estimates ranging from $2.60 million to $3.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Novan.

Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.08. Novan had a negative net margin of 833.16% and a negative return on equity of 179.38%. The company had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.60) EPS.

Separately, Brookline Capital Management reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price on shares of Novan in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Novan by 16.3% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 258,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 36,196 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $693,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $475,000. Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan in the second quarter valued at $671,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Novan in the second quarter valued at $2,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

NOVN stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $4.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 119,772 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,763. Novan has a 12 month low of $2.71 and a 12 month high of $25.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.03 and a beta of -0.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.47.

Novan, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in leveraging nitric oxide’s natural antiviral and immunomodulatory mechanisms of action to treat dermatological and oncovirus-mediated diseases. Its products pipeline include SB204, SB206, SB208, and SB414. The company was founded by Mark Schoenfisch and Nathan Stasko in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, NC.

