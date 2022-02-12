Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) versus Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) Financial Contrast

Novo Integrated Sciences (NASDAQ:NVOS) and Westport Fuel Systems (NASDAQ:WPRT) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Westport Fuel Systems’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novo Integrated Sciences $9.31 million 4.01 -$4.46 million ($0.23) -5.65 Westport Fuel Systems $252.50 million 1.07 -$7.36 million $0.09 17.78

Novo Integrated Sciences has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Westport Fuel Systems. Novo Integrated Sciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Westport Fuel Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Novo Integrated Sciences and Westport Fuel Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novo Integrated Sciences -53.32% -13.07% -9.87% Westport Fuel Systems 3.89% 3.74% 1.60%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Novo Integrated Sciences and Westport Fuel Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novo Integrated Sciences 0 0 0 0 N/A Westport Fuel Systems 0 1 1 0 2.50

Westport Fuel Systems has a consensus price target of $8.50, indicating a potential upside of 431.25%. Given Westport Fuel Systems’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Westport Fuel Systems is more favorable than Novo Integrated Sciences.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

1.5% of Novo Integrated Sciences shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 26.7% of Westport Fuel Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Westport Fuel Systems beats Novo Integrated Sciences on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Novo Integrated Sciences Company Profile

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities. The firm operates through the following business segments: healthcare services; and product manufacturing and development. The company was founded by Michael H. Rouse on November 27, 2000 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

Westport Fuel Systems Company Profile

Westport Fuel Systems, Inc. is a transportation technology company. It engages in the engineering, manufacture, and supply of alternative fuel systems and components. The firm operates through the following segments: Transportation, The Cummins Westport, Inc. (CWI) Joint Venture, and Corporate. The Transportation segment designs, manufactures, and sells alternative fuel systems and components for transportation applications. The CWI Joint Venture segment serves the medium and heavy-duty on highway engine markets. The Corporate segment refers to the public company activities, corporate oversight, and general administrative duties. The company was founded on March 20, 1995 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

