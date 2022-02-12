NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.38 on Friday. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NOW by 147.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,800,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $32,456,000 after acquiring an additional 2,261,702 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in NOW by 1,247.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 974,186 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,320,000 after buying an additional 901,887 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in NOW by 97.6% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,396,968 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,022,000 after buying an additional 689,827 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in NOW by 172.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 924,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,774,000 after buying an additional 585,412 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in NOW by 15.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,254,759 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,796,000 after buying an additional 435,753 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.21% of the company’s stock.

NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

