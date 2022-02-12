NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the six research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $10.50.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, Stephens upgraded shares of NOW from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 4th.
Shares of DNOW opened at $9.38 on Friday. NOW has a twelve month low of $6.83 and a twelve month high of $11.98. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.39 and a beta of 1.84.
NOW Company Profile
NOW, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
