NuCypher Hits Market Capitalization of $369.50 Million (NU)

NuCypher (CURRENCY:NU) traded 3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on February 12th. Over the last week, NuCypher has traded down 1.8% against the U.S. dollar. One NuCypher coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.53 or 0.00001230 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NuCypher has a market capitalization of $369.50 million and $86.08 million worth of NuCypher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002338 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.74 or 0.00004066 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001155 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002341 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00038155 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.59 or 0.00104352 BTC.

NuCypher Profile

NuCypher (CRYPTO:NU) is a coin. It launched on August 30th, 2020. NuCypher’s total supply is 1,380,688,921 coins and its circulating supply is 703,000,000 coins. NuCypher’s official Twitter account is @NuCypher and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for NuCypher is https://reddit.com/r/nucypher and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NuCypher’s official message board is blog.nucypher.com . NuCypher’s official website is nucypher.com

According to CryptoCompare, “NuCypher KMS provides encryption and cryptographic access controls, without reliance on a central service provider. It leverages state-of-the-art proxy re-encryption technology to allow re-keying encrypted data. This allows a decentralized network of nodes to provide key management operations, without accessing private keys or plaintext data. “

NuCypher Coin Trading

