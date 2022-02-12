Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. Forecasted to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($3.95) Per Share (NASDAQ:NRIX)

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRIX) – Analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their FY2022 EPS estimates for Nurix Therapeutics in a report released on Tuesday, February 8th. SVB Leerink analyst C. Liu now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.95) per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of ($3.71). SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Nurix Therapeutics’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($1.00) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($4.92) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($6.24) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($6.73) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.67) EPS.

Nurix Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NRIX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported ($0.85) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.68) by ($0.17). Nurix Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 393.93% and a negative return on equity of 33.69%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective on shares of Nurix Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Nurix Therapeutics from $49.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.29.

NASDAQ NRIX opened at $17.58 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.16. The firm has a market cap of $786.49 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 2.33. Nurix Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $16.67 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 263,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,633,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 512.0% in the 4th quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 4,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 4,091 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 794,103 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,989,000 after acquiring an additional 239,107 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Nurix Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 31,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $925,000 after acquiring an additional 864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Nurix Therapeutics by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 89,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,601,000 after purchasing an additional 31,867 shares during the last quarter. 88.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Nurix Therapeutics news, General Counsel Christine Ring sold 1,200 shares of Nurix Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.04, for a total transaction of $34,848.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nurix Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule therapies for the treatment of cancer and immune disorders. The company develops NX-2127, an orally available Bruton's tyrosine kinase (BTK) degrader with immunomodulatory drug (IMiD) activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; NX-5948, an orally bioavailable BTK degrader without IMiD activity for the treatment of relapsed or refractory B-cell malignancies; and NX-1607, an orally available Casitas B-lineage lymphoma proto-oncogene-B (CBL-B) inhibitor for immuno-oncology indications.

