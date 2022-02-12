Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) to Issue $0.06 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.058 per share on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has raised its dividend payment by 2.0% over the last three years.

Shares of NEA opened at $13.75 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $14.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.29. Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.68 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund stock. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NEA) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,464,162 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 152,927 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley’s holdings in Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund were worth $85,787,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Nuveen AMT-Free Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Asset Management, LLC and Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal bonds that are exempt from federal income taxes, including the alternative minimum tax.

