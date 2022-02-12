Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.

Shares of NMT stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 93,917 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,485,000 after acquiring an additional 11,632 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 13.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,554 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $808,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 8.1% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $324,000 after acquiring an additional 1,572 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 80.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,348 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 6,861 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund by 1.3% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,422 shares during the period. 7.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.

