Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) to Issue $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NMT) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, February 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the financial services provider on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 14th.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has decreased its dividend by 0.8% over the last three years.
Shares of NMT stock opened at $13.77 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $15.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.30. Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $13.77 and a fifty-two week high of $16.00.
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
Nuveen Massachusetts Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Massachusetts, United States. The fund primarily invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments which are exempt from regular federal and Massachusetts income taxes.
