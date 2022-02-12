Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Plans $0.03 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, February 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.034 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, March 1st. This represents a $0.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 7.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NYSE:NSL opened at $5.89 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $5.93 and its 200 day moving average is $5.89. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $6.13.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 29.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 562,689 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 127,994 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 18.3% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 325,547 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,905,000 after purchasing an additional 50,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Nuveen Senior Income Fund by 25.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,691 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 8,100 shares during the last quarter.

About Nuveen Senior Income Fund

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

