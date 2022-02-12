Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) Short Interest Down 92.8% in January

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 28,800 shares, a decrease of 92.8% from the January 15th total of 402,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,830,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days. Approximately 1.9% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.85. 140,465 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,043. The stock has a market cap of $29.60 million, a PE ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.43. Nuverra Environmental Solutions has a 52-week low of $1.30 and a 52-week high of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.40.

Nuverra Environmental Solutions (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $24.79 million during the quarter. Nuverra Environmental Solutions had a negative net margin of 26.54% and a negative return on equity of 22.04%.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Nuverra Environmental Solutions stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NES) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 14,876 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Nuverra Environmental Solutions at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.14% of the company’s stock.

About Nuverra Environmental Solutions

Nuverra Environmental Solutions, Inc engages in the development and ongoing production of oil and natural gas from shale formations. It operates through the following segments: Rocky Mountain, Northeast, Southern, and Corporate and Other. The Rocky Mountain segment includes the Bakken shale area. The Northeast segment is comprised of the Marcellus and Utica shale areas.

