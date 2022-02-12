NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company reduced its position in NV5 Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVEE) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 29,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 978 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.19% of NV5 Global worth $2,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NV5 Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 28.7% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 933 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,006 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,807 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. 61.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NVEE opened at $107.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.06, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.56. NV5 Global, Inc. has a one year low of $79.58 and a one year high of $141.48. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $120.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.92.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.03. NV5 Global had a return on equity of 11.53% and a net margin of 5.34%. The company had revenue of $185.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 EPS. Analysts predict that NV5 Global, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NV5 Global news, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.99, for a total transaction of $1,099,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 15.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NVEE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Robert W. Baird downgraded NV5 Global from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $127.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th.

NV5 Global, Inc engages in the provision of professional and technical consulting and certification solutions for public and private sector. It operates through the Infrastructure (INF), and Building, Technology, and Sciences (BTS) segment. The INF segment covers engineering, civil program management, and construction quality assurance practices.

