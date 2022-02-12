NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Stock Holdings Cut by Gotham Asset Management LLC

Gotham Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 45.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,834 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 25,197 shares during the quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC’s holdings in NXP Semiconductors were worth $5,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 11.7% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 51,231 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $10,539,000 after acquiring an additional 5,381 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,232 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $870,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 16,544.1% during the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,801 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 23,658 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new stake in NXP Semiconductors during the second quarter worth about $429,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its position in NXP Semiconductors by 0.3% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 145,990 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $30,033,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 87.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 7,200 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.42, for a total value of $1,579,824.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $186.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $216.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $211.80. NXP Semiconductors has a 1 year low of $164.19 and a 1 year high of $239.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 30th. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.67 by $0.53. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NXP Semiconductors will post 9.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.845 dividend. This is a positive change from NXP Semiconductors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $3.38 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. NXP Semiconductors’s payout ratio is currently 39.75%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NXPI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler lowered shares of NXP Semiconductors from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $238.24.

About NXP Semiconductors

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

