Oak Street Health (NYSE:OSH) Stock Price Up 10%

Oak Street Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSH) rose 10% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $18.69 and last traded at $18.41. Approximately 71,311 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 98% from the average daily volume of 3,949,931 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.74.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on OSH shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $60.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oak Street Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Oak Street Health in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Oak Street Health from $55.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.43.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.88 and a beta of 1.14.

In other Oak Street Health news, CEO Michael T. Pykosz sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.76, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Griffin Myers sold 23,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $935,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 201,082 shares of company stock worth $6,960,784 in the last ninety days. 10.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of OSH. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth about $28,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Oak Street Health during the third quarter worth approximately $89,000. Institutional investors own 85.67% of the company’s stock.

Oak Street Health

Oak Street Health, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers healthcare services to the patients in the United States. The company operates primary care centers for Medicare beneficiaries. As of December 31, 2020, it operated 79 centers in Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Mississippi, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, and Texas.

